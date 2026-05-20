North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,147,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,783. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $151.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.28. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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