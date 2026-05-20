North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business's 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $68.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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