North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Datadog by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in Datadog by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 7,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $161.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.38.

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Datadog Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 566.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $215.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,871,380.93. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,002,091.36. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 842,739 shares of company stock valued at $121,023,123 in the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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