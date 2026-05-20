North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the company's stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $144.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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