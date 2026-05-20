North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires Shares of 31,008 Realty Income Corporation $O

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Realty Income Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:O opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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