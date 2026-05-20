North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires Shares of 4,534 Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,534 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 3,712 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,331 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the construction company's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $259.43 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $252.35 and a 1-year high of $331.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $279.35 and its 200 day moving average is $291.56. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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