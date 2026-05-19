North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires Shares of 9,032 Cigna Group $CI

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,032 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Cigna Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Cigna Group from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $286.14 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $275.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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