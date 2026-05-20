North Dakota State Investment Board Buys Shares of 19,728 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,728 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 58,988 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,012,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,782,941.44. This represents a 53.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 106,684 shares of company stock valued at $8,811,739 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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