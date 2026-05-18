North Dakota State Investment Board Buys Shares of 41,339 Amphenol Corporation $APH

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,339 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of APH opened at $125.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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