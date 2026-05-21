North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $1.04 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company's 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 2.12.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $187,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 333,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,415,717. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 124,197 shares of company stock worth $2,191,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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