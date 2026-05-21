North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $1.08 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,968 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of -177.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $34.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The business's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $6,658,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,837,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,263,944.22. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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