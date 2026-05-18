North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $11.11 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,107,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

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Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GE stock opened at $281.91 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $227.59 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $294.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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