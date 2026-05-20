North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $1.20 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,506 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,214,987,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,190,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $743,168,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $257,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,738,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $248,466,000 after acquiring an additional 987,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 2,724,635 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $247,206,000 after buying an additional 141,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $34,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $569,257.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,946 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

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