North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $1.39 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.79.

View Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The business's fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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