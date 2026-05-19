North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $2.16 Million in Target Corporation $TGT

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,091 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Target by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 77.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Target from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Target's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

See Also

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