North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $2.59 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,437 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $744,624,000 after acquiring an additional 958,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.5%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $192.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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