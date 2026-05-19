North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $2.59 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $160,680,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $1,069,000. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $2,655,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $2,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9%

SHW stock opened at $302.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $300.05 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $322.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.43.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $375.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

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