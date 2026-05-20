North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Crown Castle from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Crown Castle from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $262,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,442. The trade was a 34.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $401,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,300.22. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.42 million. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Crown Castle's payout ratio is presently 175.62%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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