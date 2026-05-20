North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Humana Inc. $HUM

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,922 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Humana by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 114.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $42,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Humana from $201.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $195.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $258.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Humana from $252.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $249.91.

Read Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $309.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average of $226.76. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $315.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Humana's dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here