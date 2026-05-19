North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE HWM opened at $256.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.03. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $280.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,082 shares of company stock worth $22,924,929. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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