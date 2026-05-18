North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,765 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Chubb by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Chubb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0%

CB opened at $324.20 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $326.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.43. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

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