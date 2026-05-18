North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New $7.51 Million Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,864 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $7,509,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $284.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $302.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Evercore upped their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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