North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,823 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $326.31 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.73 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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