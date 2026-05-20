North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,533 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,122 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $101,847.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 109,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,560,384.64. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $379,990. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $81.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: DexCom announced Dexcom Flex in Germany, expanding CGM access to a broader Type 2 diabetes population using basal insulin, oral medications, or GLP-1 therapies. Dexcom Announces Dexcom Flex in Germany

DexCom announced Dexcom Flex in Germany, expanding CGM access to a broader Type 2 diabetes population using basal insulin, oral medications, or GLP-1 therapies. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lowered its price target to $80 from $100 but kept a buy rating, which still implies upside from current levels. Benzinga report on Bank of America price target

Bank of America lowered its price target to $80 from $100 but kept a rating, which still implies upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reiterated its sell rating on DexCom, adding a bearish counterpoint that may limit enthusiasm. Barclays sticks to its sell rating

Barclays reiterated its rating on DexCom, adding a bearish counterpoint that may limit enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, which is routine but can still weigh on sentiment when investors are watching insider activity closely. SEC Form 4 filing

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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