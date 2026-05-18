North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0%

SCHW stock opened at $90.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. This represents a 30.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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