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North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Twilio logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • North Dakota State Investment Board opened a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter, buying 14,071 shares valued at about $2.0 million.
  • Twilio reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.50 beating estimates and revenue of $1.41 billion, up 20% year over year.
  • Despite heavy insider selling, analysts remain generally positive: Twilio has a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $195.40.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Twilio.

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,071 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 2,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 675,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.54, for a total value of $130,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,534,800. This trade represents a 29.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,418,947.38. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 725,065 shares of company stock valued at $137,140,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $197.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $203.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 308.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average is $132.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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