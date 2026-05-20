North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,709,519,000 after acquiring an additional 390,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $584,599,000 after acquiring an additional 303,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,344,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,056,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,951,000 after buying an additional 178,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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