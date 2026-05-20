North Dakota State Investment Board Purchases New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,126 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 150,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,196 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 359.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 390,808 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,118 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is 59.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $169,160.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 289,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,495,271.15. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,949 shares of company stock valued at $902,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.19.

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About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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