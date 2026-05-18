North Dakota State Investment Board Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,119 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 12,049 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,757 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 88,915 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 290,413 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company's 50 day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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