North Dakota State Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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