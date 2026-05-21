North Dakota State Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $204.33 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $193.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.60 and a beta of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.20 and a 12 month high of $214.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.87%.Diamondback Energy's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Diamondback Energy's payout ratio is currently 511.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,761,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,740. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 107,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,473,450. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 169,321 shares of company stock worth $31,055,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Diamondback Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027, and kept a Strong-Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook. Diamondback Energy earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027, and kept a rating, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $241, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if oil supply concerns keep crude prices firm. Bernstein reiterates outperform on Diamondback Energy

Bernstein reiterated an rating and raised its price target to $241, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if oil supply concerns keep crude prices firm. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100 and that Permian producers like Diamondback may benefit from strong commodity pricing and efficiency gains, which supports upstream earnings expectations. Oil remains above 100 Permian stocks article

Multiple articles highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100 and that Permian producers like Diamondback may benefit from strong commodity pricing and efficiency gains, which supports upstream earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback announced a planned leadership transition with board backing, which can reduce uncertainty if investors view it as orderly and strategic. Leadership transition announcement

Diamondback announced a planned leadership transition with board backing, which can reduce uncertainty if investors view it as orderly and strategic. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage-summary articles repeatedly cited Diamondback as a low-beta energy name and one that screens well for steadier portfolios, but these pieces were largely general commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts.

Brokerage-summary articles repeatedly cited Diamondback as a low-beta energy name and one that screens well for steadier portfolios, but these pieces were largely general commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Diamondback outperformed peers despite losses in the broader session, indicating relative resilience rather than a new fundamental catalyst. MarketWatch stock outperforms competitors

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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