North Dakota State Investment Board Purchases Shares of 53,434 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,571,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $189.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $192.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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