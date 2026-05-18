North Dakota State Investment Board Takes $5.57 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,630 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 65,216 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,984.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $55,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $220.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $217.61 and its 200-day moving average is $218.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.60.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

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