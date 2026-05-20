North Dakota State Investment Board Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,173,705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,108,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,684 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,835,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,463,518 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $839,141,000 after buying an additional 209,043 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,820,376 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $784,361,000 after buying an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,444,000 after buying an additional 695,419 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of AME opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.70.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

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About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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