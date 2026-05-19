North Dakota State Investment Board Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,330 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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