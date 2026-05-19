North Dakota State Investment Board Takes Position in General Motors Company $GM

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,652 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in General Motors by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in General Motors by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $251,850,000 after buying an additional 1,927,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $158,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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General Motors Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of GM opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The firm's 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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