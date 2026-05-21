North Dakota State Investment Board Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,059 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $6,248,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,679,569.48. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $767,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,286,140.37. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 498,014 shares of company stock valued at $54,269,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.04 and a beta of 1.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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