North Dakota State Investment Board Takes Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,232 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $435,620,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $365,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $211,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

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