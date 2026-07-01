North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Increases Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 7,828 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.0% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 893,749 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $56,082,000 after acquiring an additional 102,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.3% during the first quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific completed its POLARx Post Approval Study, adding fresh clinical data to its atrial fibrillation growth narrative and supporting confidence in its cardiac ablation pipeline. Boston Scientific’s POLARx Study Completion Adds Fresh Data to Atrial Fibrillation Growth Story

Boston Scientific completed its POLARx Post Approval Study, adding fresh clinical data to its atrial fibrillation growth narrative and supporting confidence in its cardiac ablation pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent revenue trend remains strong, with Q1 2026 sales of $5.2 billion, up 11.6% year over year, and Wall Street analysts still showing a generally constructive long-term view despite recent stock weakness.

The company’s recent revenue trend remains strong, with Q1 2026 sales of $5.2 billion, up 11.6% year over year, and Wall Street analysts still showing a generally constructive long-term view despite recent stock weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s $1.5 billion investment in MiRus, along with an option to acquire its TAVR system, signals continued strategic expansion in structural heart and implant technologies. Boston Scientific (BSX) Invests $1.5B in MiRus for Equity Stake and TAVR Acquisition Option

Boston Scientific’s $1.5 billion investment in MiRus, along with an option to acquire its TAVR system, signals continued strategic expansion in structural heart and implant technologies. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed near-term earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were modest and still aligned with consensus for FY2026, suggesting limited new fundamental change. Boston Scientific analyst estimate update

Erste Group trimmed near-term earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were modest and still aligned with consensus for FY2026, suggesting limited new fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades and lower price targets have weighed on sentiment, with concerns centered on softer Watchman demand, procedure bundling, and broader medtech industry pressure. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Analyst Downgrades

Recent analyst downgrades and lower price targets have weighed on sentiment, with concerns centered on softer Watchman demand, procedure bundling, and broader medtech industry pressure. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s weak technical setup and proximity to multi-year lows are also contributing to selling pressure, as investors remain cautious about the timing of any recovery.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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