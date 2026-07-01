North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,930 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $17,336,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.54.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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