North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE DIS opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney is expanding fan engagement ahead of its D23 event, with concerts, panels, and new activations planned for this summer, which could support interest in the brand and parks business. Article Title

Disney is expanding fan engagement ahead of its D23 event, with concerts, panels, and new activations planned for this summer, which could support interest in the brand and parks business. Positive Sentiment: Delta Airlines joined Disney World’s airport luggage transfer service, a small but consumer-friendly perk that may improve the guest experience and reinforce the value of Disney’s parks offering. Article Title

Delta Airlines joined Disney World’s airport luggage transfer service, a small but consumer-friendly perk that may improve the guest experience and reinforce the value of Disney’s parks offering. Neutral Sentiment: Disney’s streaming division is back in the spotlight after the company agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to streaming services; the payout is manageable for a company Disney’s size, but it adds to ongoing scrutiny around the segment. Article Title

Disney’s streaming division is back in the spotlight after the company agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to streaming services; the payout is manageable for a company Disney’s size, but it adds to ongoing scrutiny around the segment. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast’s decision to split NBCUniversal and Sky has renewed talk about competitive pressure in streaming and media, but the impact on Disney is indirect and mostly strategic rather than immediate. Article Title

Comcast’s decision to split NBCUniversal and Sky has renewed talk about competitive pressure in streaming and media, but the impact on Disney is indirect and mostly strategic rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage highlighting Disney’s $50 million streaming settlement could weigh on sentiment by reminding investors of regulatory and legal costs in the streaming business. Article Title

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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