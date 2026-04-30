North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.13% of Boot Barn worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,816 shares of the company's stock worth $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 201,026 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $13,407,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. GatePass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1,197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company's stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Boot Barn from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,844. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average is $181.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79. The business had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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