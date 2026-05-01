North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 13,652 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 926.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,125 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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