Northeast Investment Management Boosts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,488 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $817,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,230,493,000 after purchasing an additional 758,862 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock worth $486,065,000 after purchasing an additional 667,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $243,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $718.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $700.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.01 and a 1-year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial set a $851.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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