Northeast Investment Management Has $36.94 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,669 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.5% of Northeast Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 772 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 689 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,832 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,944,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $1,065.08 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.51 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $993.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $927.55. The firm has a market cap of $314.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $960.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here