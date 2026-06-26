Northeast Investment Management Sells 23,038 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,570 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 23,038 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in Accenture were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Accenture from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $199.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $171.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.10. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $118.15 and a twelve month high of $307.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture’s board approved a $2.0 billion share repurchase plan , a signal management may view the stock as undervalued and a potential support for shareholder returns.

Accenture’s board approved a , a signal management may view the stock as undervalued and a potential support for shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Accenture as a buying opportunity or an attractive financial-stability name , citing hedge-fund interest and valuation arguments that could help long-term sentiment.

Several articles highlighted Accenture as a or an attractive , citing hedge-fund interest and valuation arguments that could help long-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Accenture announced a new engineering agreement with Coretura to help develop software-defined commercial vehicles, reinforcing growth opportunities in its consulting and technology services business. Article Title

Accenture announced a new to help develop software-defined commercial vehicles, reinforcing growth opportunities in its consulting and technology services business. Neutral Sentiment: Accenture remains one of the most watched stocks on Zacks, but those pieces were mostly screeners and commentary rather than new fundamental developments. Article Title

Accenture remains one of the most watched stocks on Zacks, but those pieces were mostly screeners and commentary rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Accenture’s international revenue trends and valuation models, which suggest the market is still debating how quickly growth can reaccelerate. Article Title

Investors are also watching Accenture’s and valuation models, which suggest the market is still debating how quickly growth can reaccelerate. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target after Accenture’s weaker-than-expected FY2026 guidance , adding to concerns that near-term growth could be slower than hoped.

after Accenture’s , adding to concerns that near-term growth could be slower than hoped. Negative Sentiment: DBS Bank downgraded Accenture from “moderate buy” to “hold,” reinforcing the cautious tone around the stock.

reinforcing the cautious tone around the stock. Negative Sentiment: A new investor alert from Kirby McInerney LLP announced a potential securities-fraud investigation, which can create headline risk and weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

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