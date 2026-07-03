Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,492 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 14,620 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.22% of Northern Trust worth $57,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $186.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NTRS opened at $176.50 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $178.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.34. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Northern Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northern Trust's payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clive Bellows sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $462,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,369.34. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Fox, Jr. sold 19,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.16, for a total transaction of $3,321,039.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,582.08. The trade was a 51.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock worth $3,785,251. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Free Report).

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