Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,646 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $71,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $2,826,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $543.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $479.02 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.03. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.80 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Northrop Grumman's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.15 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.97 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $745.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $659.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northrop Grumman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northrop Grumman wasn't on the list.

While Northrop Grumman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here