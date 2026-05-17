Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,873 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telligent Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,631 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $668.20.

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Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 4.5%

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $848.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $893.13.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report).

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