Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 578,906 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 127,512.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,360 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 578,906 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.76% of Autoliv worth $68,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Autoliv by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,976,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $353,334,000 after buying an additional 375,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,396 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $221,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Autoliv by 54.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,579,687 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $195,091,000 after purchasing an additional 559,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 151.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 923,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 556,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,874 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $84,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,056 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Autoliv Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE ALV opened at $114.91 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average is $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Autoliv's payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,598 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $194,332.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $941,139.79. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 1,278 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $155,954.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,544.89. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $2,713,735 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Wall Street Zen cut Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings cut Autoliv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autoliv

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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